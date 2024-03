Ann Leavitt, of Pemaquid, correctly identified the object in the March 21 edition as a hair receiver, an item ladies would use to place hair removed from brushes and combs.

Be the first person to correctly identify the object in the photo for this week and win a commemorative Waldoboro 250th anniversary tote bag and a Waldoborough Historical Society coffee cup.

To submit a guess, email Waldoborough Historical Society President Bill Maxwell at prsportsbillmaxwell@gmail.com.

