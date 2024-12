Jim Tolbert of Webster, Wis., correctly identified last week’s photo as a bone dish, used during the Victorian era to hold discarded fish or chicken bones from a diner’s main plate at the table, essentially a dedicated side plate for bones.

The first person to correctly identify the object in this week’s photo by email will win a prize from the Waldoborough Historical Society.

To submit a guess, email Waldoborough Historical Society President Bill Maxwell at prsportsbillmaxwell@gmail.com.

