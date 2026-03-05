Waldoborough Historical Society Asks ‘Where Is It?’

No one guessed correctly the location of the photo from two weeks ago, which was taken at the Friendship Street School.

Be the first person to correctly identify the portion of a building past or present pertaining to Waldoboro in the photo to win a prize courtesy of the Waldoborough Historical Society.

To submit a guess, email Waldoborough Historical Society President Bill Maxwell at prsportsbillmaxwell@gmail.com. Guesses should not be submitted to The Lincoln County News.

The Waldoborough Historical Society will run the contest until the end of April.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

