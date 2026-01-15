Waldoborough Historical Society Asks ‘Where Is It?’

The Waldoborough Historical Society is back running another fun weekly contest.

This year, instead of its “What is it” contest, the society will be hosting a “Where is it” contest. Each week the society will have a photo of a portion of a building past or present pertaining to Waldoboro.

Be the first person to correctly identify the building by email to win a prize courtesy of the Waldoborough Historical Society.

To submit a guess, email Waldoborough Historical Society President Bill Maxwell at prsportsbillmaxwell@gmail.com. Guesses should not be submitted to The Lincoln County News.

The Waldoborough Historical Society will run the contest until the end of April.

