Waldoborough Historical Society Hosts Upcoming Events October 14, 2021 at 10:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoborough Historical Society NewsBoggs Schoolhouse Has New RoofHistorical Society UpdatesOctober Events at Waldoborough Historical SocietyHistorical Society Open Weekends Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!