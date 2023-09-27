Advanced Search
Waldoborough Historical Society News

This 3-inch commemorative coin was completed with a finish called antique silver. The coins sold during Waldoboro's 250th anniversary celebration in June was completed with an antique copper finish. (Photo courtesy Waldoborough Historical Society)

Join the Waldoborough Historical Society at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7 as society trustee Kathie Hills will talk about hooked rugs, give demonstrations, and have rugs on display.

As always, programs at the museum are free of charge and are held at the Waldoborough Historical Society Museum unless otherwise noted.

As a fundraiser, the historical society is pleased to announce a limited number of the Waldoboro 250th anniversary coins are available to purchase for $20 each.

These 3-inch commemorative coins are done in a finish called antique silver.

The 300 coins that were sold during the celebration in June were done with an antique copper finish.

Collectors of unique items should take note as there are only 250 of these antique silver coins available.

These special silver commemorative coins can obtained at the Waldoborough Historical Society Museum, at 1164 Main St., at the Waldoboro town office, 1600 Atlantic Highway, or by calling 790-1307.

