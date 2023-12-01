Advanced Search
Waldoborough Historical Society News

The Christmas tree at the Waldoborough Historical Society museum with the ornaments that have been placed on it through the years. (Photo courtesy Waldoborough Historical Society)

All are invited to join the Waldoborough Historical Society to celebrate Christmas as a community from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. A special exhibit of vintage Christmas cards and other Christmas artifacts will be on display.

Visitors are encouraged to place an ornament on the community Christmas tree in honor of or in memory of someone special or something special in your life.

The event will include refreshments, Christmas music, and possibly a surprise guest from the North Pole.

As always, all programs sponsored by the Waldoborough Historical Society are free of charge.

