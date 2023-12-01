Waldoborough Historical Society News

All are invited to join the Waldoborough Historical Society to celebrate Christmas as a community from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. A special exhibit of vintage Christmas cards and other Christmas artifacts will be on display.

Visitors are encouraged to place an ornament on the community Christmas tree in honor of or in memory of someone special or something special in your life.

The event will include refreshments, Christmas music, and possibly a surprise guest from the North Pole.

As always, all programs sponsored by the Waldoborough Historical Society are free of charge.

