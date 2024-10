The Waldoborough Historical Society Museum invites one and all to remember and honor America’s veterans with the ringing of the museum’s Revere bell at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Local beterans Stan Waltz, Kyle Santheson, Al McKay Sr., Dave Kniesner, and others from Waldoboro and surrounding areas will be on hand to participate. The event will feature guest speakers, ringing the bell, and presenting the colors.

