Waldoborough Historical Society’s Doors Open for Summer

The Waldoborough Historical Society’s doors opened for the summer months on June 19. Thanks go to Carol Hall Perry, Becky Maxwell, Bill Blodgett, Neil Lash and Dana Dow for sharing their memories of their youth for all who gathered outside the Hauck/Bailey Building. Each person present was given a shortbread cookie with an edible painting of the society’s logo provided by Associate Trustee Peter Robbins. The Museum is now open from noon to 3 p.m. every day except Tuesday. Visits are free to the public.

Saturday and Sunday, June 26 & 27, from 8 a.m. to noon the Indoor Yard Sale will be held at the West Waldoboro Schoolhouse/Community Club on Bremen Road. We have been given twenty totes of new donated items. Come by and have a look around. All funds go to the refurbishing of the building. While we appreciate donations, we are full of items right now. Call Bill later in July (790-1307) before leaving items in the Drop Box.

Don’t forget to purchase a ticket for the “12 Days of Christmas in July Raffle” at the Museum or Delano’s Seafood Shack. Last tickets will be sold on June 30! Each chance is $1. The prizes are outstanding, and funds will be used for our roof projects on the school and barn. We appreciate the donations from our friends in the community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

