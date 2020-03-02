Walter Gallant Memorial Walk for Diabetes is April 5

The 13th annual Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club Walkathon for diabetes in memory of Lion Walter Gallant is scheduled for Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. The 3.5-mile walk begins and ends at the First National Bank of Damariscotta. The goals of the walk are to raise awareness and funds for diabetes-related programs and services in the Damariscotta area.

“Diabetes affects many members of our community,” said LincolnHealth Director of Wellness and Rehabilitation Kelly Creamer. “Although there is no cure for diabetes, it can be managed by balancing the food you eat, being active, and sometimes by medication.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15% of Americans have diabetes, 4.5% of which have not yet been diagnosed. In Maine, 11.4% of the population has diabetes.

LincolnHealth and the Central Lincoln County YMCA work together to educate community members on how to prevent type 2 diabetes, as well as how to manage the condition so they can enjoy the best possible quality of life. The YMCA’s diabetes prevention program focuses on lifestyle intervention and behavior modification for reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The funds raised from the walk will go to help these community programs continue and help pay for medical supplies for diabetes patients.

There is no charge to join this walk, but participants are encouraged to raise money for the cause. Information on how to become a member of the Lions Club will be available, along with resources on community diabetes and prediabetes programs. Snacks and water will be provided at the end of the walk.

“This walk honors the memory of Walter Gallant, a longtime Damariscotta resident, a diabetic himself, who served his community as a fireman and Lion,” said Lion Tim Clark. “Donations of any amount are appreciated and will directly help our community.”

Those unable to walk but who want to make a donation can send a check payable to the Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club Walkathon to Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club, P.O. Box 315, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

For more information or for a pledge sheet, contact any local Lion, or Clark at 332-0453 or Lion Ernie McNiff at 563-2260.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

