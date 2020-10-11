Webinar on Domestic Violence Resources

Maine is sixth in the nation in domestic violence murders. Over 50% of Maine’s murders are domestic abuse-related.

Midcoast Women will host a moderated online panel discussion about domestic violence through the lens of the law and legislation. Panel members include domestic violence survivors, members from the Maine Legislature, and advocates from New Hope for Women. Attendees will learn a better understanding of domestic violence and the resources available to survivors and victims of domestic violence.

The program is scheduled for Oct. 13 from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The online program is free and open to the public. Participants may register online at midcoastwomen.org.

Midcoast Women provides opportunities for area women of all ages to find and strengthen individual and shared voices. The Camden Public Library and New Hope for Women will co-host this program.

