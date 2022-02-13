Weekend Food Programs

Bristol Consolidated School: The program is run by the nonprofit Caring for Kids. Parents can call the BCS main office at 677-2678 for more information.

Great Salt Bay Community School: Jill Davis, GSB school counselor, coordinates the weekend meal program. Bags of food are delivered to school and placed discreetly in students’ backpacks on Fridays. To sign up, email or call jdavis@aos93.org or 563-3091.

Jefferson Village School: The program is run by the nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack. Parents can call the JVS main office at 549-7491 to sign up for the program. The secretary places the bags, which consists of two breakfast items, two entrees, and two desserts, in the children’s lockers discreetly on Fridays.

Food drives

Snacks for Students, Healthy Lincoln County, through Feb. 14, to benefit school-based pantries. What’s needed: Whole grain granola bars, yogurt, cheese sticks, fruit snacks, pretzels, popcorn, pudding, applesauce and other fruit/vegetable pouches, raisings, whole wheat crackers, trail mix, dried fruit, and cereal. Email Lee Emmons at lemmons@healthylincolncounty.org for more information.

Fill the Y Bus, CLC YMCA, 1 to 5 p.m., Feb. 18, Main Street Grocery, donations can be called in to Main Street Grocery at 563-3507, for more information, contact Karen-Ann Hagar at khagar@clcymca.org.

Pet food drive, CLC Y, 2 p.m. to close, Feb. 19, Louis Doe Home & Pet Center, for more information, contact Karen-Ann Hagar at khagar@clcymca.org.

