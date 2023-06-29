Westport Residents Complete Fire Academy

The Westport Volunteer Fire Department is proud to announce that three of its members have just completed the Tri-County Fire Academy.

Joe Dikitanan Sr., Joe Dikitanan Jr., and Daniel “Fin” Kaeka recently completed firefighter I/II requirements. They also happen to be father, son, and son-in-law.

The fire academy started in January and finished in June. Training classes consisted of two nights a week and most Saturdays. This intensive training gives them the fundamental skills and knowledge to deal with a variety of emergency situations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

