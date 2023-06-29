Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Westport Residents Complete Fire Academy

at

From left: Westport Island residents Joe Dikitanan Jr., Joe Dikitanan Sr., and Daniel "Fin" Kaeka celebrate after completing fire academy training. (Photo courtesy Chief Stacey Hutchinson)

From left: Westport Island residents Joe Dikitanan Jr., Joe Dikitanan Sr., and Daniel “Fin” Kaeka celebrate after completing fire academy training. (Photo courtesy Chief Stacey Hutchinson)

The Westport Volunteer Fire Department is proud to announce that three of its members have just completed the Tri-County Fire Academy.

Joe Dikitanan Sr., Joe Dikitanan Jr., and Daniel “Fin” Kaeka recently completed firefighter I/II requirements. They also happen to be father, son, and son-in-law.

The fire academy started in January and finished in June. Training classes consisted of two nights a week and most Saturdays. This intensive training gives them the fundamental skills and knowledge to deal with a variety of emergency situations.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^