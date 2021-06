The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1423 will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive at the St. Denis Church Hall, Grand Army Road, North Whitefield, from 1-5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 17.

The need for blood is constant. The commitment of donors to help save lives is appreciated. Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment and complete the Rapid Pass reading material.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print