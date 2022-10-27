The Kings Mills Union Hall Association volunteers are gathering soon at the historic building in Whitefield to roll out the pastry and cook the organization’s signature chicken pies.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, supper gatherings had been held each fall for many years, but in 2021 and again this year, the event is limited to takeout purchases.

Last year’s event was so successful the group increased the total number of nine-inch pies to 130. Proceeds benefit ongoing effort to renovate and restore the hall.

Common Wealthy Poultry is again donating 300 pounds of organic chicken.

Pies are $20 each. Pre-order starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 and ends Friday, Nov. 4. Pies will be ready for pick up on Sunday, Nov. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. To order, call 549-3170 and leave a message.

The Kings Mills Union Hall is located near the corner of Rt. 194 and Townhouse Road, opposite the Kings Mills Fire Station.

