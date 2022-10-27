Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Whitefield Chicken Pies for Takeout Submitted article

at

Judy Maldovan, president and treasurer of the Kings Mills Union Hall Association, holds a chicken pie ready for the oven at the 2021 event in Whitefield. (Photo courtesy Lucy Martin)

Judy Maldovan, president and treasurer of the Kings Mills Union Hall Association, holds a chicken pie ready for the oven at the 2021 event in Whitefield. (Photo courtesy Lucy Martin)

The Kings Mills Union Hall Association volunteers are gathering soon at the historic building in Whitefield to roll out the pastry and cook the organization’s signature chicken pies.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, supper gatherings had been held each fall for many years, but in 2021 and again this year, the event is limited to takeout purchases.

Last year’s event was so successful the group increased the total number of nine-inch pies to 130. Proceeds benefit ongoing effort to renovate and restore the hall.

Common Wealthy Poultry is again donating 300 pounds of organic chicken.

Pies are $20 each. Pre-order starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 and ends Friday, Nov. 4. Pies will be ready for pick up on Sunday, Nov. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. To order, call 549-3170 and leave a message.

The Kings Mills Union Hall is located near the corner of Rt. 194 and Townhouse Road, opposite the Kings Mills Fire Station.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^