Whitefield Food Pantry Has Moved

The basement of Calvary Baptist Church at 150 Grand Army Road in Whitefield is the new home for the Whitefield Food Pantry.

Volunteers, including Jim Brann who did the electrical work, renovated a storage room in the basement of the church, which will house refrigeration units as well as nonperishable items. Pro Movers Service, of Winslow, moved the refrigeration units. With the help of many volunteers, the pantry moved without any interruption in service to clients.

The pantry’s hours will remain the same at the new location, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Friday of the month and from 10 a.m. to noon the second, third, fourth, and occasional fifth Saturday of the month.

The pantry provides fresh produce from local farmers, Sheepscot General Store and Farm, and Twin Village Foodbank Farm in Damariscotta. The pantry also receives deliveries from Hannaford as well as Good Shepherd Food Bank for other perishables and nonperishable goods. The Maine Grocer in Damariscotta has been kind to sponsor “Fill the Bus” events, which brings in a variety of goods.

The pantry is always looking for new volunteers. For more information or to relay any comments, concerns, or needs, call Jeanne Shaw at 549-7014 or Janet Ober at 549-3672.

The food pantry’s mailing address is 123 Philbrick Lane, Whitefield, ME 04353.

