Whitefield Library Names New Chili Champion

The Whitefield Library’s third annual chili contest, held Jan. 24, has a new reigning champion in Olivia Stratton.

Judges from Pittston, Whitefield, Nobleboro, and Jefferson tasted and rated 13 chilis to determine the winner. They scored the chilis based on presentation, taste, heat, aroma, and texture.

Competitors entered a variety of chilis including venison, beef and pork, chicken, turkey, and vegetarian.

Stratton, of Somerville, entered her famous ground beef chili that had just the right amount of heat. Diners raved about how well it tasted.

The People’s Choice Award was won by last year’s chili champion, Amy Perkins.

Besides chili, people could have cornbread, macaroni and cheese, and dessert. This year’s event had a new children’s corner with all kinds of fun activities, including a cupcake walk, face-painting, and a challenge to build a tower of cups.

The chili contest is one of many fundraisers held to help support future library programming.

Whitefield Library is located at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield. For more information, email info@whitefieldlibrary.org or go to whitefieldlibrary.org.

