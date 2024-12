The Whitefield Library, at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield, is seeking entries to its second annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 25.

To enter, email the contest coordinator at info@whitefieldlibrary.org. The winner will receive a $100 prize.

For more information, go to whitefieldlibrary.org, email info@whitefieldlibrary.org or following the library on Facebook and Instagram.

