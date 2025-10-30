Whitefield Lions Club Announces Peace Poster Contest Winners

The Whitefield Lions Club is proud to announce the winners of its Peace Poster Contest.

This year’s contest drew talented entries from local students in Windsor, Jefferson, Chelsea, Whitefield, and Palermo. The first place winners from each town are to be commended for their creative visions of peace.

This year’s theme was “Together As One.” The student artwork showcases the potential of young minds in the community.

The Whitefield Lions Club wish to thank all participants and their art teachers, including Rachel Richmond from Jefferson, Amanda Trainor from Whitefield and Palermo, Nicholas D’Alfonso from Windsor, and Sandra Dunn of Chelsea.

This event would not be possible without the dedication of local businesses and community members who donated prizes and resources. These local winning posters will now move on to the state level.

The Whitefield Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, a service organization dedicated to community service and promoting peace. The club supports various local initiatives, including vision screenings, children and youth, seniors, food pantries, scholarships, disaster relief, and more.

For more information about the Whitefield Lions Club or upcoming events, go to whitefieldlionsclub.com.

