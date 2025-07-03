Whitefield Native Wins Third Place on ‘Greenlight Maine: College Edition’

Thomas College student and Whitefield native Zephyr Lani-Caputo won third place in season 10 of “Greenlight Maine: College Edition” a business competition show. He won $5,000 and competed against students from both Colby College and the University of New England.

Lani-Caputo is heading into his final year at Thomas College studying international business. He pitched his business Maine Vineyards, a member-based decentralized grape growing cooperative that empowers landowners in Maine to grow the fruit for their own wine and participate in the burgeoning economy of Maine.

“It felt good to win, I was very grateful that this happenstance brought me here,” said Lani-Caputo. “I had a good experience with ‘Greenlight Maine.’ It brought me out of my comfort zone as I had never been on TV before. Besides the prize, it gave me experience and practice in business pitching.”

Lani-Caputo is the fourth Thomas College student to earn a finalist spot on “Greenlight Maine.” Previous winners include Jake Warn, who came in first in 2021, Dylan Veilleux, who finished second in 2021, and Cole Ellis, who finished second in 2024.

“Greenlight Maine: College Edition” highlights innovative college students who have a business idea in any stage of development, from a simple idea to a well-constructed business plan. The 10 contestants square off in a televised pitch-off to determine the three finalists. Those three finalists then pitch off against one another in the collegiate finale to compete for a cash prize.

The television series kicked off on April 12 and aired on several television markets throughout the state, including: WGME CBS 13 Portland and WABI TV5 CBS Bangor.

