Whitefield Seeks Boston Post Cane Honoree

The Whitefield Historical Society is looking for the oldest citizen in town.

Albert Boynton previously held that distinction and the Boston Post Cane from Nov. 2, 2019 until his death in January. The historical society is now looking for the oldest person in Whitefield to pass on the tradition of the cane.

The Boston Post Cane originated in 1909 when the now defunct Boston Post newspaper, looking for a way to boost readership, distributed walking canes to 700 New England towns. The canes were made of ebony, imported from Africa, and crowned with 14-karat gold. They were presented in a ceremony to the oldest living male in these municipalities as a sign of respect.

For over a century the canes have been handed down to the oldest citizen in these towns. Women were added to the list of cane recipients starting in 1930. Over the years the tradition has waned in many towns and the original canes lost, but Whitefield still has its original ebony cane. Bill McKeen constructed a replica, which is given to the recipient.

The historical society is looking for someone born before Nov. 10, 1927. The society hopes to award the cane at the Memorial Day program. To make a suggestion, call the town office at 549-5175 before May 10.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

