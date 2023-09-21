No. one of about 36!

The first “Wildcat Weekly” of the school year and so many things to write about!

First and foremost, we struggled through a truly brutal week of school last week. The heat and humidity created a mammoth challenge for students and staff alike and, while those two early dismissals on Thursday and Friday were unusual and unexpected, they were so necessary for the health of everyone.

I went to all K-5 classes last Friday (middle school core classrooms have air conditioning) and thanked them for their efforts. Students and staff did their very best to maintain the flow of the day and to be as normal as possible and I greatly appreciated those efforts. Hopefully, we won’t have to face a stretch of weather like that one until next spring but the attitude and positivity of so many in the Whitefield Elementary School community requires recognition.

I want to thank all parents who either bring students to school in the morning or come in at dismissal to pick them up for adapting so well to our new parking expectations. I’ve not checked at every arrival or departure time but I’m not seeing parents parking out on Route 126 any longer and still there remain empty parking spaces in the upper lot. Please keep following this pattern as it is for the safety of everyone.

A funny side note from having staff parking behind the gym is we’ve had several calls wondering if school was actually in session and we’ve had delivery trucks coming into the parking lot, turning around, and leaving because they think that there is no one here! We are here in session on all of the designated days and will continue to do so, all appearances to the contrary!

Our efforts and planning has resulted in a far safer environment for our entire community.

