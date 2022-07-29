The 2022 Olde Bristol Days Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show is heating up as registrations continue to pour in. The annual event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bristol Consolidated School on Bristol Road in Bristol.

An array of interesting vehicles are already registered, including a 57 Jaguar convertible, 55 VW Beetle, two 59 Nash Metropolitans, and a vintage Woody.

Free registration is open now. For more information, email jftv1@verizon.net or call 677-3707.

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the popular Olde Bristol Days parade will return this year, also on Aug. 13. Vehicles are invited to drive in the parade, too, staging at the Harbor Room from 9-10 a.m. and commencing promptly at 10 a.m.

