Veggies to Table, a nonprofit farm that grows and donates organic produce to locals experiencing hunger and flowers to bring joy, is excited to announce a once-in-a-lifetime French inspired sweepstakes.

The grand prize is a week-long stay in a gorgeous Paris apartment with a balcony and panoramic views, and includes a chauffeur to and from the airport, champagne and flowers upon arrival, lunch for two at Le Bon Georges, lunch for two at Mokonuts Bakery and Café, a gift certificate for Treize au Jardin, and a standard trip planning service by Paris, Perfected.

All proceeds from this unique fundraiser will help Veggies to Table grow and donate even more farm-fresh veggies and flowers.

Veggies to Table founder Erica Berman moved from Paris to Maine 10 years ago with her French husband and co-founder, Alain Ollier. They have organized this sweepstakes to share a bit of France with the community.

Runner-up prizes include a weekend in Montreal with club access at the Le Centre Sheraton hotel, a set of luxury French bed linens, a language class at the Penobscot Bay Language School, handmade chocolates from French owned, Maine based, Chocolats Passion, a set of French Utility Soap, dish towels, and a wooden dish brush from sustainable shop du Jardin, and many more prizes

In its first three seasons Veggies to Table grew and donated more than 31,000 pounds of farm-fresh produce and gifted over 2,100 flower bouquets to spread joy. With the public’s help they can provide even more top-quality nutrient dense produce to those in need.

To help Veggies to Table feed more of the hungry in the local community enter the sweepstakes, donate to Veggies to Table, visit and or volunteer on the Veggies to Table farm, or help behind the scenes on grant writing and fundraising.

The sweepstakes will run from Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 17 with winners selected online Sunday, Sept. 18. To enter go to veggiestotable.org/sweepstakes.

