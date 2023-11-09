Winners of MVHS Writing Challenge Contest Announced

On Monday, Oct. 30, the Medomak Valley High School Writing Club held its first Last Monday of the Month Writing Challenge contest.

The prompt for Melissa Barbour’s creative writing class was an article from the New York Times about Eastern European revenant lore. Though not all contestants were in the creative writing class, they seemed to catch the Halloween vibe.

The first place prize of $50 was awarded to Rioux “Rio” Meinersmann for her short story, “Again I Am Living.” Teagan Aiken received the second place prize of $30 for her poem, “Monster Under the Bed,” and Kylie Blake received an honorable mention and $20 for her poem, “The Craving.”

Judges who listened to the authors and completed a contest evaluation sheet were Kali Martin, Paul Forest, Heather Webster (also a writing club mentor), and Kat Silva, a 2006 MVHS graduate and published horror author, who was also a guest speaker that day in Barbour’s creative writing class.

The next contest will be held on Monday, Nov. 27. The writing prompt is “Gratitude” with an ekphrastic focus on Edward Hick’s painting “Peaceable Kingdom.” The contest is open to any MVHS student. Please encourage students to write and participate.

The writing club thanks the generous donor who provided prize funds and to Maine Antique Digest for sponsoring the Last Monday of the Month Writing Challenge for November.

