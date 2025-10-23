The Lincoln County News
Winter Clothing Donations Sought Oct. 25-31

Live from Love Center, at 145 Waldoboro Road in Bremen, is the drop-off location for new or gently used winter clothing donations to the Bundle Up Swap, an event co-hosted by the Bremen Democratic and Republican committees. (Photo courtesy Live from Love Center)

Donations of clean gently used or new winter clothing, footwear, and gear for children and adults will be collected from Saturday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 31 in a bin on the porch of Live from Love Center, at 145 Waldoboro Road in Bremen.

All items, including coats, boots, hats, gloves, and other cold-winter essentials, will be shared with neighbors during a community Bundle Up Swap event at the same location on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Toys, household goods, or spring and summer clothing will not be accepted for the swap. Any leftover items will donated to the Waldoboro Clothing Closet or other local organizations.

The swap is free and open to the public and organized by the Bremen Democratic and Republican committees in support of the community.

For more information or to volunteer at the event, email bremendemocrats@gmail.com or call Kerrith Stapp, chair of the Bremen Republican Committee, at 380-9990.


