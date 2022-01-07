Winter Gear Rentals at HVNC

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 8, all are invited to come try out Nordic skiing, fat-tire biking and snowshoeing at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson.

With gear in sizes for all members of the family, these affordable rentals are a great way to explore new sports without having to invest in the equipment right away.

Explore 25 miles of trails at Hidden Valley Nature Center, including groomed classic trails and untouched backcountry ones. Terrain varies from broad flat logging roads to more challenging and hilly trails. Everyone can find a trail that suits their ability and staff are on hand to recommend routes.

Rentals are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through March, or until the snow disappears. Gear will also be available daily Feb. 21-25. No rentals on Sunday, Feb. 20, due to the winter biathlon at HVNC.

Members enjoy discounted rates; new members receive a free rental, then the 50% discount on future rentals.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org/newsfeed/2022-winter-gear-rentals-at-hidden-valley-nature-center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

