Winter Safety Checklist for Senior Citizens

Spring is less than eight weeks away, according to the calendar. However, there is no guarantee that in those eight weeks there will not be more storms and cold winter weather.

Senior citizens are especially vulnerable during these cold winter storms and low temperatures. Preparing ahead ensures seniors will be safe, warm, and healthy. Families, caregivers, and neighbors can make sure that seniors have the following supplies:

Outdoor safety:

Rock salt and or cat litter for sidewalks, a snow shovel, and an ice scraper

Winter boots with good tread, hats, gloves, and a heavy coat and scarf to avoid hypothermia

Safety and warmth:

Extra blankets or a sleeping bag, and extra heavy clothing, including long johns

Electric space seater with safety shut-off function and plenty of fuel

Working smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector with extra batteries

Fire extinguisher and a flashlight with extra batteries

Communication:

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Extra charger for a cellphone

List of emergency phone numbers in case the power goes out or help is needed

Medicine and food:

A one-week supply of medications and a first aid kit

Nonperishable foods (canned food, energy bars) and a can opener

A one-week supply of bottled water

These tips are supplied by Roxanne Andrews, the manager of One2One Home Care, located on 22 River Road, Newcastle. Contact Roxanne at 563-3038 for more information about companionship, homemaker, transportation, and personal care services available to seniors in their homes.

