Wiscasset Elementary Chorus Performs for Seniors

The Wiscasset Elementary School fourth and fifth grade chorus recently performed two special outreach concerts for local seniors.

The first concert was at the Wiscasset Senior Center on March 7 followed by a performance for residents of St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor on March 13. The concert’s theme was a combination of Music in Our Schools Month and St. Patrick’s Day.

Students provided an entertaining program of songs about the joy of music as well as several pieces to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Some favorite selections included “Everyone is Irish,” “Gotta Get a Beat,” “Pat Works on the Railroad” “Alleluia, I Will Sing” and “I’m Looking Over a Four-Leaf Clover.”

Students performed with movements, instruments, and a few colorful props to many of their songs making the show especially lively.

Students were thrilled to share their music in the community and thank everyone who came out to support them.

Next, the chorus will perform a spring concert at the spring Gathering of the Arts on Thursday, May 29 at 6 p.m. at Wiscasset Middle High School.

