Wiscasset Elementary Hydroponic Garden Bears Basil

Fourth grade students at Wiscasset Elementary School recently harvested basil from the hydroponic garden, provided by a Maine Agriculture in the Classroom grant. The students planted the basil when school began in September and have been taking notes in their science journals as they watched the growth occur.

The class was happy to use the basil to make caprese appetizers using cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, and balsamic vinegar.

The fourth grade is now watching the growth of kale they recently planted. Kale is a favorite vegetable of the class and they anxiously await a chance to sample kale they grew themselves.

