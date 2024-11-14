The Lincoln County News
Wiscasset Elementary Hydroponic Garden Bears Basil

at

Wiscasset Elementary School student Jazmyn Rhinebolt samples a caprese appetizer the fourth grade class made with basil they grew in a hydroponic garden. (Photo courtesy Becky Hallowell)

Wiscasset Elementary School students Izzy Bailey and Addy Petrie harvest basil the fourth grade class cultivated in a hydroponic garden at the school. (Photo courtesy Becky Hallowell)

Fourth grade students at Wiscasset Elementary School recently harvested basil from the hydroponic garden, provided by a Maine Agriculture in the Classroom grant. The students planted the basil when school began in September and have been taking notes in their science journals as they watched the growth occur.

The class was happy to use the basil to make caprese appetizers using cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, and balsamic vinegar.

The fourth grade is now watching the growth of kale they recently planted. Kale is a favorite vegetable of the class and they anxiously await a chance to sample kale they grew themselves.


