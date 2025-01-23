Wiscasset Middle High School Senior Becomes U.S. Citizen

Jevar Garricks, a senior at Wiscasset Middle High School, became a U.S. citizen in a recent naturalization ceremony in Portland.

“Becoming a citizen means I am a part of the land of the free,” Garricks said, with pride. “I get the opportunity to be part of a proud country.”

Part of the WMHS Principles of Democracy course that Garricks’ attends, citizenship is the common thread that connects all Americans. America is a nation bound not by race or religion, but by the shared values of freedom, liberty, and equality. Throughout its history, the United States has welcomed newcomers from all over the world.

Immigrants have helped shape and define the country as it is today. Their contributions help preserve America’s legacy as a land of freedom and opportunity.

Garricks was born in Jamaica and he arrived in Wiscasset when he was in third grade. He fondly remembers playing soccer and cricket outside in the streets of Jamaica, but said he loved growing up in Midcoast Maine.

“The thing that I love about Wiscasset is how small the town is,” Garricks said. “I love that everyone is welcoming, and I feel like everyone has a voice. In Wiscasset, I feel like you can form a family in the community like playing basketball.”

Wiscasset Middle High School teachers and students are proud of Garricks, who plays for the Wolverines varsity basketball and soccer teams. In addition, he is completing the electrical program at the Bath Regional Career and Technical Center. This two-year program provides the student with a foundation in both residential and commercial wiring.

Students learn basic electrical theory, how to install wiring systems in both residential and commercial applications using blueprints, and the National Electrical Code.

