Wiscasset Rod and Gun Club free kids fishing derby was held on Saturday, June 25. The winners were announced and prizes were awarded at the Wiscasset Rod and Gun Club.
Large mouth bass category
1. Paiden Creamer, 3.98 lbs
2. Kassidy Burton, 3.77 lbs
3. Colton Toole, 1.57 lbs
Pickerel category
1. Tacoma Baker, 1.15 lbs.
2. Noah Johnston, .69 lbs.
Yellow perch category
1. Tacoma Baker, .48 lbs.
2. Alaina Andrews, .25 lbs.
Crappie category
1. Tacoma Baker, 61 lbs.