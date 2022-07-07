Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Rod and Gun Club Free Kids Fishing Derby Submitted article

at

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wiscasset Rod and Gun Club free kids fishing derby was held on Saturday, June 25. The winners were announced and prizes were awarded at the Wiscasset Rod and Gun Club.

Large mouth bass category

1. Paiden Creamer, 3.98 lbs

2. Kassidy Burton, 3.77 lbs

3. Colton Toole, 1.57 lbs

Pickerel category

1. Tacoma Baker, 1.15 lbs.

2. Noah Johnston, .69 lbs.

Yellow perch category

1. Tacoma Baker, .48 lbs.

2. Alaina Andrews, .25 lbs.

Crappie category

1. Tacoma Baker, 61 lbs.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^