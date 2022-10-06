Wiscasset Scarecrow Festival this Weekend Submitted article October 6, 2022 at 4:17 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst Boothbay Food & Music Festival in SeptemberLincoln Home Antique Car Show RescheduledHealthy Kids Retires Chocolate Fest, Starts New FundraiserAppleFest to Have Lots of PiesOlde Bristol Days 6th Annual Vintage Car Show Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!