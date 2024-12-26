Wiscasset Schools Celebrates the Holidays With Music and Art

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wiscasset music and art students had a very busy December.

The month began with the music department providing music for the annual Wiscasset town Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 7. Chorus students from Wiscasset Elementary School and Wiscasset Middle High School along with members of the WMHS band performed to welcome in the season and Santa Claus.

On Dec. 11, the elementary school chorus gave a concert at the Wiscasset Community Center’s Senior Center. Students were thrilled to share their festive music with many community members at this special performance.

On Dec. 12, music and art students participated in the Wiscasset Gathering of the Arts. Art educator Shalimar Chassé organized an art walk throughout the hallways featuring work from WMHS students. Music educators Carole Drury and Marian Hotopp directed a concert featuring the WMHS band and the Wiscasset holiday chorus, which is made up of elementary and middle school students.

On Dec. 20, the elementary school had its annual all-school holiday sing-along. The chorus entertained the audience with several holiday pieces and the whole school participated in singing and moving to several other holiday tunes. Art educator Liz Proffetty also had a display of student holiday art for families to enjoy as they entered the school.

Wiscasset art and music educators are very proud of all the students for their contributions to help spread holiday cheer to the community.

