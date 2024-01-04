Wiscasset Seeks Volunteers for Ad Hoc Economic Development Advisory Committee

The Wiscasset Select Board actively seeks residents interested in serving their community. Residential support can be the conduit that energizes the community through positive volunteerism and dedicated work.

The town’s newly created ad hoc economic development advisory committee has five vacancies. The committee is an advisory body to the select board that recommends short-term and long-term economic and community development goals, policies, and strategies for the town to build a stronger, more resilient community. The select board has approved a directive with several critical objectives for the committee to focus on.

The board is looking for individuals with backgrounds in building and construction, business marketing and sales, civic engagement, communications, finance/banking, real estate development and sales, and small business management to serve on the ad hoc economic development advisory committee.

The select board liaison, town manager, and economic development director will review applications as they are received. Town officials hope to conduct interviews in early February and make recommendations for appointment to the select board at the board’s Tuesday, Feb. 20, meeting.

Anyone interested in serving on the Wiscasset Ad Hoc Economic Development Advisory Committee is urged to contact the Wiscasset Economic Development Director’s office by telephone at 882-8200 ext. 8, by email at economicdeveloper@wiscasset.org, or in person at the Wiscasset municipal building, 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset for more information, or to obtain an application.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

