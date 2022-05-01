Wiscasset Senior Center Events

The next senior center public supper will be Wednesday, May 4. The menu will be black bean soup, salad, bread, lemon chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, and blueberry cottage pudding with lemon sauce.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; reserve a meal by calling 882-8230 before 5 p.m. Monday, May 2. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. There will be a non-perishable food collection for the area food pantry at the supper.

Cribbage scores

April 19, 9:30 a.m.; 12 players

First Joan Grondin 826; second Nancy Perry 815; third Pam Frenier 814; high hand (21) Howard Nickerson; low score Mary Ellen Anderson 761.

April 21, 6 p.m., 17 players

First Pam Frenier 835; second Phil Hindahl 834; third Stuart Wyman 819; high hand (20) Arlene Steen; low score Marlene Rines 749.

