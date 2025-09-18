Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 1. The meal will consist of broccoli cheese soup, salad, rolls, barbecue ribs, baked potato wedges, peas and carrots, and peanut butter pie.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Sept. 9
Twenty-three players
First: Nancy Schilke, 833
Second: Joanne Oliver, 831
Third: Catherine Rolerson and Roger Downs, 830 (tie)
High hand: Jane Eaton, 24
Low score: Pam Frenier, 682
Thursday, Sept. 11
Nineteen players
First: Phil Hindahl, 825
Second: Crystal Jones, 803
Third: Larry Rines, 802
High hand: Joe Campbell, Larry Rines, and Bob Gilman, 24 (tie)
Low score: Duane Rolerson, 677