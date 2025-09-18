Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 1. The meal will consist of broccoli cheese soup, salad, rolls, barbecue ribs, baked potato wedges, peas and carrots, and peanut butter pie.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Twenty-three players

First: Nancy Schilke, 833

Second: Joanne Oliver, 831

Third: Catherine Rolerson and Roger Downs, 830 (tie)

High hand: Jane Eaton, 24

Low score: Pam Frenier, 682

Thursday, Sept. 11

Nineteen players

First: Phil Hindahl, 825

Second: Crystal Jones, 803

Third: Larry Rines, 802

High hand: Joe Campbell, Larry Rines, and Bob Gilman, 24 (tie)

Low score: Duane Rolerson, 677

