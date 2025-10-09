The Lincoln County News
Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 15. The meal will consist of borscht, salad, rye bread, bratwurst, rotkohl (red cabbage), noodles, and German chocolate cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Twenty-three players

First: Ann Pinkham, 826

Second: Duane Rolerson, 815

Third: Alice Poland, 803

High hand: Nancy Schilke, 24

Low score: Larry Rines, 669

Thursday, Oct. 2

Sixteen players

First: James Kip Kelsey, 828

Second: Roger Downs, 813

Third: Janet Lockhart, 807

High hand: Joe Campbell, 24

Low score: Ruth Gilbert, 737


