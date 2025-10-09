Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 15. The meal will consist of borscht, salad, rye bread, bratwurst, rotkohl (red cabbage), noodles, and German chocolate cake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Sept. 30
Twenty-three players
First: Ann Pinkham, 826
Second: Duane Rolerson, 815
Third: Alice Poland, 803
High hand: Nancy Schilke, 24
Low score: Larry Rines, 669
Thursday, Oct. 2
Sixteen players
First: James Kip Kelsey, 828
Second: Roger Downs, 813
Third: Janet Lockhart, 807
High hand: Joe Campbell, 24
Low score: Ruth Gilbert, 737