Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 5. The meal will consist of minestrone soup, salad, cornbread, baked beans, coleslaw, and gingerbread with whipped cream.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Twenty-six players

First: Phyllis Lee, 831

Second: Stuart Wyman, 830

Third: Gail Gifford, 823

High hand: Nancy Schilke, 24

Low score: Ruth Gilbert, 667

Thursday, Oct. 9

Eighteen players

First: Phyllis Lee, 831

Second: Ron Bodge, 823

Third: James Kip Kelsey, 818

High hand: Rita James, 24

Low score: Rita James, 722

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Twenty-seven players

First: Stuart Wyman, 847 (perfect score)

Second: Rita James, 839

Third: Joanne Oliver, 835

High hand: Gail Thayer, 24

Low score: Marty Fox, 684

Thursday, Oct. 16

Twenty-four players

First: Nancy Wright, 840

Second: Pam Frenier, 827

Third: Burt Curtis, 825

High hand: Bob Gilman, 22

Low score: Stuart Wyman, 720


