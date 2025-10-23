Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 5. The meal will consist of minestrone soup, salad, cornbread, baked beans, coleslaw, and gingerbread with whipped cream.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Oct. 7
Twenty-six players
First: Phyllis Lee, 831
Second: Stuart Wyman, 830
Third: Gail Gifford, 823
High hand: Nancy Schilke, 24
Low score: Ruth Gilbert, 667
Thursday, Oct. 9
Eighteen players
First: Phyllis Lee, 831
Second: Ron Bodge, 823
Third: James Kip Kelsey, 818
High hand: Rita James, 24
Low score: Rita James, 722
Tuesday, Oct. 14
Twenty-seven players
First: Stuart Wyman, 847 (perfect score)
Second: Rita James, 839
Third: Joanne Oliver, 835
High hand: Gail Thayer, 24
Low score: Marty Fox, 684
Thursday, Oct. 16
Twenty-four players
First: Nancy Wright, 840
Second: Pam Frenier, 827
Third: Burt Curtis, 825
High hand: Bob Gilman, 22
Low score: Stuart Wyman, 720