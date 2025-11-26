Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 3. The meal will consist of vegetable barley soup, salad, biscuits, chicken potpie, and chocolate chip pie.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information, please call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Twenty-four players
First: Blanche Johnson, 837
Second: Stuart Wyman, 824
Third: Bob Gilman, 823
High hand: Rita James, 24
Low score: Roger Tappan, 678
Thursday, Nov. 13
Twenty-three players
First: Phil Hindahl, 835
Second: Nancy Wright, 830
Third: Roger Down, 820
High hand: Zibby Nichols, 21
Low score: Mary Ellen Anderson, 736