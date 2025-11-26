The Lincoln County News
Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 3. The meal will consist of vegetable barley soup, salad, biscuits, chicken potpie, and chocolate chip pie.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information, please call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Twenty-four players

First: Blanche Johnson, 837

Second: Stuart Wyman, 824

Third: Bob Gilman, 823

High hand: Rita James, 24

Low score: Roger Tappan, 678

Thursday, Nov. 13

Twenty-three players

First: Phil Hindahl, 835

Second: Nancy Wright, 830

Third: Roger Down, 820

High hand: Zibby Nichols, 21

Low score: Mary Ellen Anderson, 736

 


