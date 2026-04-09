Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, April 15. The meal will consist of corn chowder, salad, biscuits, smothered beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, and pumpkin pie ice cream.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, March 31

Sixteen players

First: Roger Tappan, 847 (perfect score)

Second: Marty Fox, 826

Third: Pam Frenier, 821

High hand: Stuart Wyman and Roger Tappan, 24 (tie)

Low score: Tom Hancock, 716

Thursday, April 2

Sixteen players

First: Ron Bodge, 844

Second: Duane Rolerson, 835

Third: Stuart Wyman, 824

High hand: Phil Hindahl, 24

Low score: Gail Thayer, 700

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