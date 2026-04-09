Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, April 15. The meal will consist of corn chowder, salad, biscuits, smothered beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, and pumpkin pie ice cream.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, March 31
Sixteen players
First: Roger Tappan, 847 (perfect score)
Second: Marty Fox, 826
Third: Pam Frenier, 821
High hand: Stuart Wyman and Roger Tappan, 24 (tie)
Low score: Tom Hancock, 716
Thursday, April 2
Sixteen players
First: Ron Bodge, 844
Second: Duane Rolerson, 835
Third: Stuart Wyman, 824
High hand: Phil Hindahl, 24
Low score: Gail Thayer, 700