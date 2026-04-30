Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, May 6. The meal will consist of broccoli cheese soup, salad, herb rolls, baked haddock, vegetable couscous salad, and cottage pudding with lemon sauce.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, April 21
Twenty-one players
First: Beverly Blair, 836
Second: Duane Rolerson and Marty Fox, 821 (tie)
High hand: Marty Fox and Tom Hancock, 20
Low score: Roger Downs, 697
Thursday, April 23
Twenty-five players
First: Ron Bodge, 842
Second: Greg Hodgkins, 838
Third: James Kip Kelsey, 827
High hand: Gail Thayer and Pam Frenier, 24 (tie)
Low score: Sheldon Lenord, 707