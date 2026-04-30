Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, May 6. The meal will consist of broccoli cheese soup, salad, herb rolls, baked haddock, vegetable couscous salad, and cottage pudding with lemon sauce.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, April 21

Twenty-one players

First: Beverly Blair, 836

Second: Duane Rolerson and Marty Fox, 821 (tie)

High hand: Marty Fox and Tom Hancock, 20

Low score: Roger Downs, 697

Thursday, April 23

Twenty-five players

First: Ron Bodge, 842

Second: Greg Hodgkins, 838

Third: James Kip Kelsey, 827

High hand: Gail Thayer and Pam Frenier, 24 (tie)

Low score: Sheldon Lenord, 707

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