Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 3. The meal will consist of split pea soup, salad, rolls, meatloaf, rice pilaf, corn tomato basil salad, and ice cream sundaes.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, May 5

Twenty-two players

First: John Downs, 844

Second: Stuart Wyman, 831

Third: Tom Hancock, 822

High hand: Roger Tappan and Tom Hancock, 24 (tie)

Low score: Joanne Oliver, 728

Thursday, May 7

Twenty players

First: Cindy Hagar, 829

Second: Ron Bodge, 822

Third: Duane Rolerson, 820

High hand: Rita James and Bob Gilman, 24 (tie)

Low score: Gail Thayer, 710

Monday, May 12

Seventeen players

First: Joanne Oliver, 847

Second: Gail Thayer, 820

Third: Becky Mash, 817

High hand: Rita James, Becky Mash, and Stuart Wyman, 20 (tie)

Low score: Roger Tappan, 620

Thursday, May 14

Twenty-two players

First: Burt Curtis, 839

Second: Nancy Wright, 829

Third: James Kip Kelsey, 826

High hand: Ruth Gilbert, Nancy Wright, and Stuart Wyman, 24 (tie)

Low score: Greg Hodgkins, 702

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

