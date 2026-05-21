Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 3. The meal will consist of split pea soup, salad, rolls, meatloaf, rice pilaf, corn tomato basil salad, and ice cream sundaes.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, May 5
Twenty-two players
First: John Downs, 844
Second: Stuart Wyman, 831
Third: Tom Hancock, 822
High hand: Roger Tappan and Tom Hancock, 24 (tie)
Low score: Joanne Oliver, 728
Thursday, May 7
Twenty players
First: Cindy Hagar, 829
Second: Ron Bodge, 822
Third: Duane Rolerson, 820
High hand: Rita James and Bob Gilman, 24 (tie)
Low score: Gail Thayer, 710
Monday, May 12
Seventeen players
First: Joanne Oliver, 847
Second: Gail Thayer, 820
Third: Becky Mash, 817
High hand: Rita James, Becky Mash, and Stuart Wyman, 20 (tie)
Low score: Roger Tappan, 620
Thursday, May 14
Twenty-two players
First: Burt Curtis, 839
Second: Nancy Wright, 829
Third: James Kip Kelsey, 826
High hand: Ruth Gilbert, Nancy Wright, and Stuart Wyman, 24 (tie)
Low score: Greg Hodgkins, 702