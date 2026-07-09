The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Senior Center News

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The next public supper will be on Wednesday, July 15. The meal will consist of black bean soup, salad, cornbread, barbecue ribs, succotash salad, oven-browned potatoes, and French silk chocolate pie.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, June 30

Nineteen players

First: Stuart Wyman, 847

Second: Howard Nickerson, 841

Third: Nancy Schilke, 831

High hand: Nancy Perry, 21

Low score: Burt Curtis, 606

Thursday, July 2

Twenty players

First: Pam Frenier, 834

Second: Phyllis Lee, 833

Third: James Kip Kelsey, 830

High hand: Cindy Kaufman, 21

Low score: Gail Thayer, 652


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