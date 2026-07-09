Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be on Wednesday, July 15. The meal will consist of black bean soup, salad, cornbread, barbecue ribs, succotash salad, oven-browned potatoes, and French silk chocolate pie.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. Takeouts should be picked up at 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, June 30

Nineteen players

First: Stuart Wyman, 847

Second: Howard Nickerson, 841

Third: Nancy Schilke, 831

High hand: Nancy Perry, 21

Low score: Burt Curtis, 606

Thursday, July 2

Twenty players

First: Pam Frenier, 834

Second: Phyllis Lee, 833

Third: James Kip Kelsey, 830

High hand: Cindy Kaufman, 21

Low score: Gail Thayer, 652

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

