Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next Wiscasset Senior Center supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 5. The menu will consist of French onion soup, salad, garlic bread, and spaghetti and meatballs. Dessert will be rice pudding.
To reserve a meal, call 882-8230 before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
The annual meeting of senior center members will follow the supper on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Cribbage scores for Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 16:
Tuesday, Dec. 14:
Sixteen players
First: Marge Pooler, 839
Second: Nancy Wright, 826
Third: Nancy Perry, 821
High hand: Diane Robinson, 24
Low score: Howard Nickerson, 721
Thursday, Dec. 16:
Fourteen players
First: Diane Robinson, 820
Second: Arlene Steen, 814
Third: Janet Lockhart and Larry Rines, 808 (tie)
High hand: Diane Robinson, 24
Low score: Nancy Wright, 739