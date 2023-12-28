Advanced Search
Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 3. The menu will consist of vegetable noodle soup, garlic bread, salad, spaghetti and meatballs, and brownies with ice cream and chocolate sauce.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost. An optional entree of chicken is available when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Fifteen players

High score: Marge Pooler, Catherine Rolerson, and John Downs, 796 (tie)

High hand: Nancy Perry, 24

Low score: Phyllis Lee, 713

Thursday, Dec. 21

Nineteen players

First: John Downs, 833

Second: Ron Bodge, 820

Third: Larry Rines, 816

High hand: James “Kip” Kelsey, 28

Low score: Ruth Gilbert, 705

