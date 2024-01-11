Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 17. The menu will consist of chicken soup, salad, rolls, baked haddock, baked potato wedges, vegetable medley, and chocolate bread pudding with whipped cream.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. An optional entree of chicken is available when reserved.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Twenty players
First: Roger Tappan, 834
Second: Howard Nickerson, 830
Third: Arlene Steen, 827
High hand: Roger Tappan, 24
Low score: Larry Rines, 751
Thursday, Jan. 4
Eighteen players
First: Sallie Curtis, 838
Second: Phyllis Lee, 830
Third: Ron Bodge, 829
High hand: Catherine Rolerson, 24
Low score: Nancy Wright, 728