Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 17. The menu will consist of chicken soup, salad, rolls, baked haddock, baked potato wedges, vegetable medley, and chocolate bread pudding with whipped cream.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved. An optional entree of chicken is available when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Twenty players

First: Roger Tappan, 834

Second: Howard Nickerson, 830

Third: Arlene Steen, 827

High hand: Roger Tappan, 24

Low score: Larry Rines, 751

Thursday, Jan. 4

Eighteen players

First: Sallie Curtis, 838

Second: Phyllis Lee, 830

Third: Ron Bodge, 829

High hand: Catherine Rolerson, 24

Low score: Nancy Wright, 728

