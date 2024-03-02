Advanced Search
Wiscasset Senior Center News

at

The next public supper will be Wednesday, March 6. The menu will consist of French onion soup, rolls, salad, roast turkey, mashed potato, stuffing, gravy, squash, peas, and pumpkin carrot cake.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Twenty players

First: Nancy Perry, 846

Second: Pam Frenier, 842

Third: John Downs, 827

High hand: John Downs, 24

Low score: James (Kip) Kelsey, 755

Thursday, Feb. 22

Nineteen players

First: Dorothy Peters, 838

Second: Larry Rines, 818

Third: Duane Rolerson and Ryan Whitcomb, 815 (tie)

High hand: Nancy Wright, 24

Low score: Phyllis Lee and Ruth Gilbert, 775 (tie)

