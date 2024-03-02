Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, March 6. The menu will consist of French onion soup, rolls, salad, roast turkey, mashed potato, stuffing, gravy, squash, peas, and pumpkin carrot cake.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Twenty players
First: Nancy Perry, 846
Second: Pam Frenier, 842
Third: John Downs, 827
High hand: John Downs, 24
Low score: James (Kip) Kelsey, 755
Thursday, Feb. 22
Nineteen players
First: Dorothy Peters, 838
Second: Larry Rines, 818
Third: Duane Rolerson and Ryan Whitcomb, 815 (tie)
High hand: Nancy Wright, 24
Low score: Phyllis Lee and Ruth Gilbert, 775 (tie)