Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, March 20. The menu will consist of vegetable soup, Irish soda bread, salad, corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and chocolate chip pie.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.
Cribbage scores
9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 5
Nineteen players
First: John Downs, 845
Second: Catherine Rolerson, 829
Third: Nancy Whitney, 827
High hand: Doc Schilke, Marge Pooler, and Stuart Wyman, 24 (tie)
Low score: Rita Jane, 703
6 p.m., Thursday, March 7
Twenty-one players
First: Donna Cawley, 847
Second: Nancy Wright, 843
Third: Dorothy Peters, 832
High hand: Rita Jane and Ruth Gilbert, 24 (tie)
Low score: Phil Hindahl, 743