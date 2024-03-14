Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, March 20. The menu will consist of vegetable soup, Irish soda bread, salad, corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and chocolate chip pie.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 5

Nineteen players

First: John Downs, 845

Second: Catherine Rolerson, 829

Third: Nancy Whitney, 827

High hand: Doc Schilke, Marge Pooler, and Stuart Wyman, 24 (tie)

Low score: Rita Jane, 703

6 p.m., Thursday, March 7

Twenty-one players

First: Donna Cawley, 847

Second: Nancy Wright, 843

Third: Dorothy Peters, 832

High hand: Rita Jane and Ruth Gilbert, 24 (tie)

Low score: Phil Hindahl, 743

