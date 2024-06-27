Wiscasset Senior Center News

The next public supper will be Wednesday, July 3. The menu will consist of strawberry soup, rolls, salad, meatloaf, southwestern barley salad, and ice cream sundaes.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Additional meals may be purchased for takeout at the same cost when reserved.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 882-8230.

Cribbage scores

Tuesday, June 18, 9:30 a.m.

Twenty-six players

First: Beverly Blair, 836

Second: Roger Downs, 832

Third: Bob Gilman and Howard Nickerson, 830 (tie)

High hand: Pam Frenier, 24

Low score: Larry Rines, 710

Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m.

Twenty players gathered for an evening of cribbage when a large thunderstorm came pouring down and knocked out the lights at the community center. Attendees continued to play, using phones for light, until the Wiscasset Community Center closed due to the power outage.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

